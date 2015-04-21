- Disney en el Fin del Mundo: Llegó el escenario para el showPublicado hace 3 años
Andrade realizó donaciones al Centro Infantil Integrado
La Legisladora participó de una visita a la Sala de ambulantes del Centro Infantil Integrado, de la cual es madrina.
La legisladora Andrade, en la ocasión, donó material didáctico y juguetes apropiados para los niños y niñas de esta sala, que tienen entre 12 y 18 meses.
Es una linda oportunidad, expresó la Legisladora, para visitar a los niños de esta sala, para poder visualizar las actividades que realizan, y siempre es muy grato para mí poder pasar un lindo momento con todos ellos.
La Legisladora Andrade mantuvo diálogo con las docentes y personal a cargo de esta sala para ponerse al tanto de las actividades que realizan cotidianamente con los pequeños, comprometiéndose a repetir la visita en un tiempo no muy lejano.
