Andrade realizó donaciones al Centro Infantil Integrado

abril 21, 2015
La Legisladora participó de una visita a la Sala de ambulantes del Centro Infantil Integrado, de la cual es madrina.

La legisladora Andrade, en la ocasión, donó material didáctico y juguetes apropiados para los niños y niñas de esta sala, que tienen entre 12 y 18 meses.

Es una linda oportunidad, expresó la Legisladora, para visitar a los niños de esta sala, para poder visualizar las actividades que realizan, y siempre es muy grato para mí poder pasar un lindo momento con todos ellos.

La Legisladora Andrade mantuvo diálogo con las docentes y personal a cargo de esta sala para ponerse al tanto de las actividades que realizan cotidianamente con los pequeños, comprometiéndose a repetir la visita en un tiempo no muy lejano.

